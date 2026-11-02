In the Australian state of Victoria, 12-year-old Louis has been suffering attacks from the same magpie for six years; it nests near his home every spring. The boy said the bird had injured him several times, and cuts remained after a recent attack. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

The conflict began during a bicycle ride

According to Louis, the magpie first attacked him while he was riding a bicycle. Later, the boy struck the bird with a broom while defending himself from another attack. Since then, the magpie has continued to pursue him in spring, when it returns to nest near his home.

On his way to school, Louis sometimes carries a sharpened stick to ward off the bird and chooses other routes. At the same time, the magpie attacks him specifically even when he is walking with friends. The boy also tries to calm the bird by talking to it during attacks.

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Louis assumes that the magpie can easily recognize him because of his red hair and distinctive hairstyle. According to the schoolboy, birds can remember people's faces.

Magpies can remember up to 30 faces

Griffith University honorary professor Darryl Jones agreed that Louis's distinctive hairstyle makes him more recognizable to the magpie. According to him, these birds can remember about 30 faces, and prolonged hostility toward a particular person is not unusual for them.

Jones cited the example of a colleague who was attacked by a group of magpies after a research project. According to the professor, even after 15 years of living abroad, the birds recognized the researcher when he returned. Jones also said he had helped 20 people end conflicts with magpies through careful feeding. He noted that treats left for the birds, including minced meat or cheese, can help them perceive a person not as a threat, although feeding wild birds is a controversial practice.

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