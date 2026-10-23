In the Australian state of New South Wales, legislation has established the Great Koala National Park, the state’s second-largest national park by area. Its territory will cover 478,000 hectares between Kempsey and Grafton on the Mid North Coast, ABC News reports.

The law was passed after more than 14 hours of debate in the state’s Legislative Council, which considered around 160 amendments. The park will combine existing national parks, as well as more than 178,000 hectares of state forests and Crown land. The creation of the Great Koala National Park was one of the Labor Party’s election promises during the 2023 state election.

Protection of forests and species

New South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the park would protect more than 100 species of flora and fauna. According to her, the passage of the law marked the culmination of years of campaigning, assessments, consultations and planning.

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Conservationist Ashley Love, who had advocated for the creation of the protected area for more than a decade, welcomed the government’s decision to protect native forests. At the same time, he noted that the park’s territory is fragmented, with gaps and connectivity issues between its separate sections. Love also said he would continue to seek protection for other areas of surrounding forests.

Impact on logging

An important prerequisite for the creation of the park was the federal government’s approval of a carbon credit project for ending the logging of native forests in state forest areas that will become part of the park. The federal clean energy regulator registered the project, under which more than 117,000 hectares were designated for carbon protection.

Last year, a moratorium on logging was introduced in the proposed park area, and a support package was offered to affected workers. Timber New South Wales president Andrew Herford said the ban had gradually affected industry businesses and their suppliers. In July, Forestry Corporation of NSW announced the reduction of more than 30 jobs in Coffs Harbour due to the impact of the park’s creation. The government said affected corporation employees would be appointed to suitable positions in the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

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