A children's court in Perth, Australia, denied bail to a 14-year-old boy charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm following an alleged group attack on a 13-year-old teenager in Ellenbrook, in the city's northeast. The incident was filmed and shared on social media, ABC News reports.

Case circumstances

The court was told during the hearing that on Sunday, the 13-year-old boy met with a group of six to eight people in Ellenbrook. According to information presented in court, during the first confrontation, he was punched and kicked. Later, he met the group again at another location in Ellenbrook, where, according to investigators, he was threatened with a knife and beaten for five to ten minutes.

The court also heard that the accused 14-year-old boy allegedly kicked the victim in the face, causing him to fall onto his back. According to hearing materials, the teenager was dragged along the ground, beaten and forced to say humiliating things. After the attack, his T-shirt and jumper were taken from him.

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The boy was able to get home on his own and later went to Midland Hospital. There, he was found to have a concussion, several lumps on his head, bruising under his eyes, and injuries to his upper and lower body.

Court decision and investigation

Magistrate Joanne Andretich noted that the 14-year-old defendant had no previous convictions, but that the alleged offence was extremely serious and the prosecution had a “very strong case”. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for late November.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers have identified other people who may be involved in the incident. Residents were urged not to take the law into their own hands, not to threaten revenge, and not to publish the names, photographs or personal details of the alleged participants in the attack.

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