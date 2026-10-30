A court in Australia has temporarily frozen a bank account linked to Career Boss Australia, whose contract to supply workers for the South Road upgrade was previously suspended. As ABC News reports, the company is still awaiting a payment of about $2 million from John Holland, the main contractor for the Torrens to Darlington project.

Expected payment

Lawyer Tim Kentish, representing businessman Robert Cammarano, told the court that the South Road contract had been Career Boss Australia’s main source of income. According to him, John Holland is due to make a final payment for work already completed, as settlements are being processed with a delay.

Career Boss Australia’s contract was suspended on October 18 following reports of a civil dispute in the Supreme Court. In his lawsuit, Cammarano alleges that Jamie Brown forced him to transfer the company’s shares without his consent by threatening physical harm. The lawsuit also alleges threats against other shareholders. Brown has not yet filed a defence but, according to 7News, denied threatening shareholders.

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Request for meeting recording

Kentish also asked the court to obtain a recording of a meeting that, he claimed, is held by police and concerns discussions of the alleged takeover of shares. A representative of South Australia Police asked for consideration of the application to be postponed so that law enforcement could assess its scope. Judge Graham Dart agreed to defer consideration of the request.

The case was adjourned until November 16. Police Minister Michael Brown said Career Boss Australia’s contract remains suspended and there are no grounds to reverse that decision. According to him, no payments are currently being made to the company.

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