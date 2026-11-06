In Australia, forensic pathologist Andrzej Kędziora told a court that the injuries of 49-year-old Frances Crawford are consistent with strangulation in a hold and with her attempts to break free. Her husband, Robert Crawford, is on trial accused of murdering his wife in the context of domestic violence; he has pleaded not guilty.

Pathologist’s findings

Kędziora conducted the autopsy of the mother of three, who died on her property in Upper Lockyer in late July 2024. He concluded that she died from neck and head injuries. Between 20 and 25 injuries to the neck, a 16-centimetre wound to the head, as well as significant bruising to the chest and chin, were found on the woman’s body.

The expert noted that a bruise to the upper chest could have been caused by an elbow or forearm while the woman was trying to break free. He also agreed that three neck fractures could have resulted from substantial pressure, including during strangulation with a bent arm. At the same time, the pathologist stressed that he could not make a final diagnosis with certainty and was only assessing whether the injuries were consistent with different versions of events.

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Defence version

According to Robert Crawford’s account, he found his wife beneath a garden lawnmower weighing more than 200 kilograms after it had overturned. He claims that he pulled her body out from under the machine to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but dropped it several times.

As ABC News Australia reports, the pathologist said it was difficult for him to reconcile the nature of the injuries with the version involving the lawnmower overturning. At the same time, during cross-examination, he acknowledged that it was impossible to completely rule out this version based solely on pathological data.

The prosecution told jurors that the defendant could have received more than $5 million in the event of his wife’s death. At least 20 witnesses have already testified in the trial, and the hearings are expected to continue for about another two weeks.

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