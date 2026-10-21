At a hearing in Australia’s Supreme Court, a witness using the pseudonym Elizabeth Kennedy told jurors about a trip with former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon in a white van to a farm in the Bungonia area south of Sydney. Lamarre-Condon is on trial over the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. He has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers plan to rely on self-defence, ABC News reports.

Trip to the farm

According to Kennedy, on February 21, 2024, they stopped at a Bunnings store in the Goulburn area, where the accused asked her to pay for an angle grinder. The witness said there was a blue tarpaulin in the back of the van and a lemon smell inside, as though the vehicle had been cleaned.

Kennedy also said she was not allowed to close the windows or turn off the air conditioning and was asked to turn off her phone. When asked about their destination, Lamarre-Condon, according to her testimony, replied that they were going to a farm.

Testimony about actions on the property

The witness said that at the farm, the accused claimed to know the owners and that he had to enter the property to “save” livestock. According to her, while wearing gloves, he cut the lock on the gate with an angle grinder, having previously asked her to cover the licence plates with garbage bags. Kennedy refused, after which he, she alleges, did it himself.

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According to the witness, she waited by the gate for 30 to 40 minutes. When Lamarre-Condon returned wearing rubber boots, he asked her to remain silent, checked whether she had called anyone, and said he had to return to the farm later but did not want to involve her in it.

Jurors had previously heard about an alleged attempt to sink the men’s bodies in a pond on the farm property in rural Bungonia. According to court information, the bodies were ultimately found near a monastery in the Bungonia area eight days after the alleged murders.

CCTV footage

The court also released a two-hour compilation of CCTV footage from February 20, 2024. According to the prosecution, the video shows Lamarre-Condon moving between the Kensington, Balmain and Paddington areas, including in his Tesla, a hired vehicle and a white van.

In one recording, he buys a drill, a drill bit, high-visibility clothing, rubber boots, trousers and dust masks at Bunnings in Alexandria.

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