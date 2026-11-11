On a farm near Kyneton in Australia’s Barossa region, a heifer that was three months pregnant was rescued after falling about three metres into an abandoned exploration shaft on the site of an old quarry. The animal sustained only minor cuts and bruises and was in stable condition after the operation, ABC News Australia reports.

The operation lasted three hours

The rescue, which lasted about three hours, involved veterinarian Sal Morelli and nearly 15 SES and CFS volunteers. According to the veterinarian, the heifer was exhausted and stressed because it had likely been trying to get out of the pit throughout the night.

The animal was given a mild sedative and then lifted out of the shaft using a special lifting harness. When the heifer touched the ground, it immediately walked away from the rescue site.

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The opening was covered with branches

Kapunda SES deputy unit manager Gunter Schulz said the abandoned shaft had been on the property for at least several decades and had previously been covered. On Tuesday, the animal walked over branches and sticks covering the opening and fell inside.

Because the shaft was located on a hill, a conventional crane could not be brought to it. A neighbour’s loader was used to lift the heifer. The special harness supported the animal with straps and a spreader bar to reduce the risk of injury during the lift.

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