In the Australian city of Wagga Wagga, two men aged 18 and 56 and a 53-year-old woman have been charged with being accessories after an alleged domestic violence-related murder. As ABC News reports, police believe all three knew the deceased, Danielle Medgwick.

Death of Danielle Medgwick

Twenty-three-year-old Danielle Medgwick was found in a home in the Kooringal area on September 19 with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Despite paramedics' efforts, she died at the scene.

On the same day, police arrested a 31-year-old man who, according to ABC News, was allegedly her partner. He was charged with domestic violence-related murder. His case is before the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New charges

The investigation is being conducted as part of Operation Strike Force Ralore. On Saturday, police searched a home in Wagga Wagga and then arrested the three suspects.

All three were refused bail. They are expected to appear in court again on December 23. The Counting Dead Women Australia register reported that, as of November 8, 2026, 41 women had been killed in the country.

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