H5 confirmed in dead dolphin in Australia — ABC News Australia

A dead common dolphin that washed ashore this week in Encounter Bay on the Fleurieu Peninsula in Australia has tested positive for H5 bird flu. This was reported by ABC News Australia, citing South Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer Skye Frawley.

Risks for marine mammals

According to Frawley, the risk of a large-scale outbreak among dolphins is low. She suggested that the animal may have accidentally come into contact with an infected wild bird. At the same time, the official expressed concern about the virus’s potential impact on marine mammals that live on land, including seals and sea lions.

South Australia has recorded 340 confirmed H5 events. This is not the number of individual animals: an event is defined as a positive test result in at least one animal of a particular species at one location.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Penguin vaccination

Frawley said that the frequency of positive detections has recently declined, although new cases continue to be recorded. There were no signs of mass animal deaths in recent events, but populations of greater crested terns have been significantly affected.

Vaccination of selected birds has been completed at Cleland Wildlife Park, while the program at Zoos SA facilities is approximately halfway complete. The federal government also confirmed that vaccines will be provided for a little penguin vaccination program in South Australia. Operational preparations are underway for colonies on Granite Island, in Penneshaw and Emu Bay, but a vaccination start date has not yet been determined.

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