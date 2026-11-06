In the Australian state of New South Wales, 35-year-old Daniel Turnbull died in October 2022 at Bathurst Correctional Centre after drinking 237 glasses of water in a single day. The man, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was held in a solitary cell under round-the-clock video surveillance for his safety, ABC News reports.

Excessive water consumption went unnoticed

Turnbull was placed in a monitored cell after reporting voices and expressing fear of other prisoners. A nurse also found that he had missed several doses of antipsychotic medication over the previous two weeks. It was decided to keep him isolated until a psychiatric consultation scheduled three days later.

By the time he collapsed, the man had spent more than 50 hours in the cell. On the second day, he drank up to 70 glasses of water, and on the third day, about 40 litres. Just before collapsing, Turnbull drank around 50 glasses in half an hour. He became disoriented, vomited, staggered, and then fell and hit his head against a wall.

An autopsy found that the excess water had caused a dangerous drop in blood sodium levels and brain swelling — hyponatremia. Deputy State Coroner Erin Kennedy concluded that this condition could have been prevented with close monitoring and if staff had known about the dangers of excessive water consumption.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experts warn about isolation

Guards who monitored Turnbull through cameras said they had no mental health training and did not know that excessive water consumption could be fatal. According to the inquiry, after the man fell, a guard noticed him on the floor 13 minutes later. An ambulance was called after Turnbull began having seizures.

Forensic psychiatric expert Danny O’Sullivan suggested that untreated psychosis and being in a cell with minimal distractions may have contributed to the development of polydipsia, a condition in which a person cannot stop drinking water. Another psychiatrist, Kerry Eagle, said isolation can intensify panic, paranoia, sleep disturbances, delirium and other mental disorders.

Corrective Services NSW said it had updated its rules so that excessive water consumption would be identified as a risk, as recommended by the coroner. The agency also announced changes to better identify people in distress and coordinate between guards and medical services.

Read us on