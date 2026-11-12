In Australia, teacher Brody Luke Anderson has been banned from working at any public school in the state of New South Wales. Newcastle Local Court found him guilty of two counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent.

Case circumstances

As ABC News reports, the incidents occurred in March 2024 in a hotel room in Sydney. According to police materials, Anderson took two photographs of an adult man who was sleeping naked on a bed. The second photograph was taken approximately half an hour after the first.

The charges did not concern a student at the school where Anderson worked. Before sentencing, he apologised in a letter to Magistrate Georgina Darcy for the pain caused. In court, Anderson also said that he mistakenly believed the photographing was permissible, but acknowledged that this did not excuse his actions.

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Punishment and employment ban

The court did not sentence Anderson to imprisonment and did not record a conviction. Instead, he was given a two-year community-based sentence in the form of a conditional release order. Its conditions will remain in force until November 2028.

During this time, Anderson must not commit any new offences and must appear in court when required. He is also obliged to delete or destroy the victim's intimate images that were created in violation of the law.

The photographs were stored on Anderson's phone. After his arrest last month, he admitted his involvement, and the images were shown to police. The New South Wales Department of Education said that Anderson no longer works and cannot work at any public school in the state.

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