Australia’s Fair Work Commission has rejected an application by Italian chef Davide Tamburella, who was dismissed from La Costa Restaurant and Bar in Brisbane following a series of complaints about his conduct. One of them concerned his refusal to make ham and pineapple pizzas for guests at an event.

Tamburella was dismissed on May 20. According to The Guardian, cited by Channel NewsAsia, a client organizing an event worth more than 15,000 Australian dollars specifically requested such pizzas. The chef believed that adding pineapple to pizza was an insult to his culture as an Italian.

Refusal to use pineapple

The commission’s decision states that Tamburella acknowledged that he had refused to comply with similar instructions three times over four years. He also asked his employer to find out why Italians could object so strongly to pineapple on pizza.

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At the same time, the restaurant’s management had complaints on other grounds, including the chef’s language, his communication with colleagues, and his conduct during service. Tamburella also suffered an injury at work after hitting a metal railing and breaking his right arm in two places.

Application filed late

After his dismissal, the chef applied to the commission, arguing that the employer’s decision violated Australia’s Fair Work Act and was partly related to his workplace injury. The restaurant’s former managing director, Elliot Ingram, denied this, stating that the injury, sick leave, and compensation claim had not affected the dismissal.

Commissioner Jennifer Hunt did not consider on the merits whether the dismissal was lawful or whether refusing to make pizza could have been grounds for it. She found that Tamburella had filed the application after the statutory 21-day deadline and had not provided exceptional circumstances for extending it.

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