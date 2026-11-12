An observatory for stargazing, tourism development and the sharing of traditional Indigenous stories has opened in the Koonibba community in far western South Australia. The facility was created in partnership with space services company Southern Launch, ABC News reports.

The observatory makes it possible to observe the Koonibba Test Range, located about 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Ceduna. It is equipped with a Sky-Watcher Flextube 400P telescope, which is more than 150 centimetres long when extended.

Tourism and community training

Geraldine Ware, chair of the Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation council, said that about 20 community residents are planned to be trained to work at the observatory. After that, they want to develop tourism there. Ware noted that as a child she listened by the fire to elders' stories about the stars, and the new facility will help continue this tradition.

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Southern Launch chief executive Lloyd Damp said the observatory's construction cost more than $1 million. According to him, it is intended to receive visitors who will come to watch rocket launches and the return of space capsules. Southern Launch has been launching commercial rockets from the Koonibba Test Range since September 2020.

Concerns over sacred knowledge

At the same time, Gugada Elder Auntie Sue Haseldine expressed concern that the complex connection Indigenous peoples have with the night sky could be oversimplified for tourists. She stressed that she teaches her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to navigate by the stars and considers it important to pass on the deeper cultural meaning of these stories.

Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation head Corey McLennan said the project is intended to create jobs, attract investment and give young people an opportunity to study science, technology and space while maintaining a connection to their ancestral land. Southern Launch also operates the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex on the Eyre Peninsula, which is still being developed.

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