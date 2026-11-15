Researchers studying the geological formations of the Flinders Ranges in South Australia have discovered traces of large underwater canyons that existed about 550 million years ago. A subsequent rise in sea level filled these canyons with sediments and created conditions for preserving some of the world's richest Ediacaran fossils, ScienceAlert reports.

Canyons up to 280 meters deep

Scientists reconstructed the appearance of the local landscape at the end of the Ediacaran period, which lasted approximately from 635 to 538.8 million years ago. They documented southeast-oriented canyons up to 280 meters deep and more than 6 kilometers wide in some places.

According to the study's authors, the formation of the canyons began after a significant fall in sea level. Later, sea level rose again, the area was flooded, and the canyons were rapidly filled with sedimentary rocks. Analysis of the deposits also indicates powerful water flows capable of moving large volumes of material. The researchers believe that underwater erosion, rather than river processes alone, played a key role in the formation of the canyons.

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Conditions for preserving soft-bodied organisms

The Rawnslay Quartzite layer, an Ediacaran member, is of particular importance to paleontologists. It has preserved delicate imprints of soft-bodied organisms of the Ediacaran biota, which are usually poorly preserved as fossils.

The Ediacaran biota included diverse, mostly soft-bodied creatures of large size and complex structure. These organisms lived before the Cambrian explosion, and many of them disappeared during a mass extinction about 550 million years ago. The researchers note that changes in sea level and local geological processes together created conditions for exceptional preservation of fossils. The study's results were published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

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