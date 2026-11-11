Researchers from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, found that recordings from wrist-worn sensors showed differences in hand movements while walking nearly seven years before a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease was made. ScienceAlert reports on the study’s results.

Data from more than 73,000 people

Scientists analyzed usable recordings from 73,413 participants in UK Biobank, a long-term health study. As part of this project, more than 100,000 volunteers wore a wrist sensor for one week. Participants’ data were tracked through medical records for up to ten years.

After wearing the device, 314 participants received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The team used the Watch Walk program, which identified periods of walking in the recordings and assessed the number of steps, walking speed, and step regularity. The algorithm took into account the direction of the wrist and the nature of its movement to distinguish arm swings while walking from other movements.

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Differences in walking

Participants diagnosed within 40 months after the measurement took about 4,000 steps per day on average. Among people without a recorded diagnosis during the observation period, this figure was about 6,400 steps. People who were later diagnosed also showed a lower maximum walking speed, a different step rhythm, and differences in the share of walking done in longer continuous intervals.

Separately, the researchers found that people later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease spent less time naturally moving their arms while walking. The difference was observed even in recordings made nearly seven years before diagnosis.

Study limitations

The authors stress that the results show differences between groups and do not make it possible to determine whether a particular person will develop Parkinson’s disease. Walking can be affected by pain, medications, and other health conditions. Data on each participant’s movements were collected during only one monitoring period, so the researchers could not determine exactly when changes in hand movements began. The results were published in the Journal of Neural Transmission.

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