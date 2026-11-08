In the East Gippsland region of Victoria, Australia, 53 critically endangered giant southern burrowing frogs were released into the wild after a conservation breeding program. As ABC News Australia reports, the animals were raised by specialists at Melbourne Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary.

Saved after the fires

The frogs' tadpoles were discovered after the large-scale bushfires of the 2019–2020 season, known as the Black Summer. The fires destroyed significant areas of the species' forest habitat in East Gippsland. Snowline Ecology herpetologist Matt Clancy called it a miracle that the tadpoles were found in bodies of water no larger than a puddle.

According to him, some areas were completely burned and left without vegetation, which experts believe may have seriously affected individual populations of these frogs. In 2021, Clancy worked with other scientists and wildlife experts to transport the rescued tadpoles to Healesville Sanctuary.

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First captive breeding

At Healesville Sanctuary, the tadpoles were raised through metamorphosis, and last year the species was successfully bred in captivity for the first time. Zoos Victoria threatened species keeper Megan Lane said the work made it possible to preserve the frogs' genetic material for future generations and obtain new data about the species.

The giant southern burrowing frog has large eyes and strong limbs and is about the size of a cricket ball. It is found in southeastern Australia, from areas south of Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales, through Victoria, to Walhalla in central Gippsland. The species' numbers have been affected by fires, droughts and chytridiomycosis, a common amphibian disease.

The frogs spend most of their time underground and emerge to breed after heavy rainfall, so the total population of the species has not been determined. Fewer than five of their breeding sites are known in Victoria. After the release, scientists will monitor the frogs, while sound-recording devices installed in the forest will help record their distinctive calls and identify potential breeding sites.

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