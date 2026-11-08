Australia this week unveiled a collection of 1- and 2-Australian-dollar coins featuring six animals native to Borroloola Country and their names in the Gudanji language. Some of the 2-dollar coins have already entered circulation.

The Our Animals, Our Country series was designed by artist Rhea Dank, who is from Borroloola in the Gulf of Carpentaria region of the Northern Territory. She has Gudanji/Wakaya and Kalkadoon heritage and works under the artistic name nardurna, which means “woman”.

Language on everyday items

As ABC News reports, the artist wanted children in her home community to be able to recognise on the coins animals familiar to them from local stories and the environment. According to her, the project’s main goal is to preserve the Gudanji language, which has few remaining speakers.

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First Languages Australia noted that of more than 700 documented distinct Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages, fewer than 100 are now used in everyday life. Its representative, Ella Woods, stressed that language revival must take place with the participation of the communities that own and speak them.

A joint project

The series was developed by the Royal Australian Mint, Australia Post and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, for which Dank is an ambassador. For almost 20 years, the foundation has supported literacy in remote communities and has delivered more than 150,000 books to about 508 communities.

Professor of linguistics at the University of Queensland Felicity Meakins said that the presence of Indigenous languages in everyday spaces helps young people see the value of their own language and culture. Indigenous Literacy Foundation chief executive Ben Bowen added that the coins could prompt conversations and interest in Australia’s Indigenous languages.

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