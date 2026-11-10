The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has introduced a bill intended to allow the Mount Pleasant coal mine in the Hunter Valley to continue operating at increased production volumes. The initiative was submitted despite a ruling by the High Court of Australia, which in October declared invalid the approval for the mine's expansion.

As ABC News reports, the mine operator, MACH Energy, received approval for the expansion in 2022, but the decision became the subject of legal disputes. The High Court ruled that planning authorities had failed to consider Scope 3 emissions generated when exported coal is burned overseas.

Limit of up to 16.5 million tonnes

Under the original approval, the mine may extract up to 12.5 million tonnes of coal per year. This is 4 million tonnes less than the 16.5 million tonnes the company planned to extract in 2026. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the special law should set an annual limit of 16.5 million tonnes until 2032, in line with the current production profile and workforce size.

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Minns described the legislative initiative as a response to the “unique legal uncertainty” that emerged after the High Court's ruling. He also said that the government was not abandoning its renewable energy and climate change plans, but considered it possible to intervene to protect jobs and economic growth.

Criticism of legislative intervention

The government denied that the bill effectively overturns the High Court's ruling. According to the government, the document would also require exported coal to be supplied to countries that are parties to the Paris Agreement.

Lawyers and opponents of the expansion criticized the initiative. Former judge Anthony Whealy, who sits on the board of the Centre for Public Integrity, called this approach a dangerous precedent. Wendy Wiles, president of the environmental group DAMSHEG, said she was disappointed by the attempt to pass the law before the court considers the case. The hearing in the New South Wales Land and Environment Court is scheduled for December, while debate on the bill in the lower house of parliament has been postponed.

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