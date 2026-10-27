The District Court in the Australian city of Tamworth sentenced 27-year-old Charlie Ernst Keogh to three years and two months in prison for dangerous driving causing the death of 18-year-old Logan Power. Keogh pleaded guilty following the crash on March 10, 2025, when his car struck a power pole. Power died after being thrown from the vehicle.

As ABC News Australia reports, Keogh will also be banned from driving for three years after his release. He will be eligible for parole on February 29, 2028.

Vehicle modification

The court heard that at the time of the crash, Keogh was travelling at least 92 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Judge Peter McGrath said the driver had modified the car for performing burnouts: he altered the rear brakes and differential, making the vehicle more difficult to control.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An expert examination established that the rear brakes were not working at the time of the collision. According to the judge, Keogh knew that because of the modifications the car slowed down more slowly and had planned to return it to its previous condition, but did not do so. In addition to Power, the deceased's brother and Keogh's partner were in the car.

Driver's remorse

When handing down the sentence, the court took into account that Keogh pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and, according to a psychiatric report, sincerely regrets what he did. The judge noted that Keogh's awareness of his friend's death does not negate criminal responsibility for dangerous driving.

Logan Power's relatives and friends attended the hearing. In a victim impact statement, his mother, Holly Power, told the court about the loss of her son and her family's pain.

Read us on