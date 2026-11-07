A parliamentary committee in Australia’s state of New South Wales is considering tighter oversight of collision running, bare-knuckle fighting and slap-fighting competitions. These disciplines may be placed under the broader supervision of the state’s Combat Sports Authority, ABC News Australia reports.

State Sports Minister Steve Kamper referred the issue of regulating these types of competitions to the committee. Combat Sports Authority chair Darren Kane told the hearing that they require stricter oversight, acknowledging the dangers of such disciplines. He also noted that traumatic risks exist in other sports, including rugby league, cricket and thoroughbred horse racing.

Risks of head injuries

Particular attention at the hearing was given to collision running, in which two athletes run toward each other and collide. Neurologist Rowena Mobbs called for a complete ban on all the disciplines under consideration because of the risk of concussion and other traumatic brain injuries.

She also rejected organisers’ argument that the presence of medical staff at competitions is a harm-prevention strategy. According to Mobbs, doctors at ringside cannot alter the risk of traumatic brain injury in collision disciplines or slap-fighting competitions.

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Position of organisers and doctors

Bare Knuckle Australia representative Michael McConnell said regulation is necessary for the continued development of bare-knuckle fighting. The organisation said it permits vetted fighters to compete, matches opponents by weight class and assesses their skills in test bouts using gloves.

At the same time, Bare Knuckle Australia co-founder Randall Rayment expressed reservations about regulation and said he wants authorities to understand the role of such bouts as a controlled environment for men seeking to express themselves. The Australian Medical Association of New South Wales did not endorse any of the disciplines under consideration, but also supported the need for rules and awareness campaigns about the consequences of concussion, repeated blows to the head and traumatic brain injuries.

The committee is to publish its report by the end of 2026.

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