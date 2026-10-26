In Australia, organisations representing the interests of older people and businesses have called for simpler rules for recipients of the state age pension who continue to work. The current mechanism provides for payments to be reduced depending on income, leading some pensioners to believe they are being financially penalised for working, ABC News Australia reports.

Peter Gibney, 71, from south-east Queensland, works in retail, while his wife works as a teacher's aide. Both receive a partial state age pension. According to him, the more they earn, the more pension payments they lose. The couple do not have substantial retirement savings and are paying off a mortgage, so they cannot stop working at present.

How the rules work

Australia's Department of Social Services explained that a single pensioner with no other income can earn up to 526 Australian dollars per fortnight before their pension begins to be reduced. This amount includes the work bonus mechanism: the first 300 dollars of employment income per fortnight is not counted in the income test.

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A couple, if both are eligible for this mechanism and have no other income, can jointly earn up to 996 dollars per fortnight before payments are reduced. The department also noted that pensioners who work now retain more of their pension than they did four years ago. A department representative added that the government is committed to considering social payment rates when preparing each budget.

Organisations' proposals

Patricia Sparrow, chief executive of Council on the Ageing Australia, called for the current system to be simplified. According to the organisation's latest report on the situation of older Australians, about 15% of people aged 67 and over continue to work, compared with 11% in 2021. Nearly a quarter of people do not rule out returning to work in some form.

Andrew McKellar, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, supported a more flexible approach and proposed doubling the work bonus to 600 dollars per fortnight. In his view, the experience and skills of older workers could benefit the economy, particularly sectors facing staff shortages. Sparrow also described age discrimination as one of the key barriers to employment for older people.

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