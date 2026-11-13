In Australia, the authors of a major report on early education and childcare services recommended including access to sufficient, nutritious and culturally appropriate food in the national quality standards. As News-Medical reports, the work was carried out by researchers at the University of Queensland together with the nonprofit organization Social Ventures Australia.

One in ten services does not provide food

Over two years, researchers examined food insecurity and food provision in the early education and care system. According to their data, one in ten services does not provide food. Australian national legislation does not require such institutions to provide children with food, and food provision is not monitored when the quality of their work is assessed.

The report Food where it matters most is described as the first national mapping of food provision in daycare services for children from birth to six years old. The largest gaps were recorded in small rural towns, where only 58% of services provided food. The lowest rate among states and territories was in Tasmania, at 66% of daycare services, while in other regions it ranged from 87% to 94%.

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Program for 50 communities

Social Ventures Australia’s director of early education, Emma Sydenham, called on the Australian government to create a targeted food provision program in the early education and care system. At the initial stage, it should cover 50 communities where children are at the greatest risk of experiencing food insecurity. According to her, this would make it possible to test how to provide nutritious food in different settings and collect data for broader changes.

Other recommendations in the report include establishing an early education and care commission that would recognize nutrition as essential educational infrastructure and a component of quality services. University of Queensland researcher Bonnie Searle said that between 16% and 43% of Australian households with children experience food insecurity, with particularly high rates among low-income families and single-parent families. At the same time, more than one-sixth of Australian children live in poverty.

The report emphasizes that providing food alone does not guarantee that it is sufficient and nutritious. Researchers cited food costs, limited space and insufficient staff training among the barriers to providing children with quality nutrition.

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