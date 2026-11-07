A program to control the feral pig population is being launched in the Walgett area in northwestern New South Wales, Australia, across 600,000 hectares. The pilot project will involve 120 landholders as well as state land managers. Baits, traps and aerial shooting will be used to combat the pests, ABC News Australia reports.

Five zones for joint action

The program will be implemented in five priority zones in the Walgett district. New South Wales Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the plan was developed following consultations with local farmers and community leaders. According to her, success will depend on the participation of all landholders, as pigs do not stop at property boundaries.

Peter Dawson, head of the invasive species team at North West Local Land Services, said that the feral pig population in the Walgett district alone is estimated at tens of thousands. Their numbers rose sharply after the previous drought. He stressed that individual methods will not deliver results without coordination among private landholders, national parks, Crown Lands and other land managers.

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Damage to farmers and the environment

According to the latest National Feral Pig Action Plan report, feral pigs cause more than 190 million Australian dollars in damage to Australian agriculture annually, with Queensland and New South Wales suffering the greatest losses. Walgett farmer Enid Coupe said the animals kill lambs, destroy water bodies, spread diseases and damage farmland.

Moriarty said that 1.1 million feral pigs have been destroyed in the state since the current government came to power. New South Wales authorities have allocated 60 million Australian dollars to combat pest animals over three years, including 16.3 million in the current financial year. Landholders who refuse to fulfill their obligations under the Biosecurity Act 2015 may face fines of up to 220,000 Australian dollars for individuals and up to 440,000 for companies.

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