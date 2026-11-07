In Australia, the Australian Poisons Information Centre recorded 345 cases related to peptides not approved for human use in the first half of 2026. This is more than three times the number of such cases recorded during all of 2025, ABC News Australia reports.

In New South Wales, 1,180 people presented to emergency departments after taking such peptides between July 2025 and September 2026. The number of monthly presentations rose from five in July 2025 to nearly 220 in September 2026. Nearly 60% of cases involved people under 35: those aged 25–34 accounted for 32% of presentations, while people aged 16–24 accounted for another 25%.

Promotion on social media

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that make up proteins. Doctors prescribe some of them for legitimate medical use. At the same time, the injectable substances BPC-157, GHK-Cu, TB-500, retatrutide and CJC-1295 are promoted on social media. They have not been approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration for therapeutic or injectable use, which is promoted online.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation of Australia, as of April 2026, TikTok videos under the hashtag peptides had received more than 230 million views. Influencers without medical qualifications advise followers on which substances to choose and how to administer them, and may also receive commissions from online sellers.

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Twenty-two-year-old fitness influencer Josh Sawyer said he received free peptides and up to A$2,000 a week in commissions for promotional posts and discount codes. He promoted GHK-Cu, which he said he used for his skin and to prevent hair loss. There is no evidence that injectable GHK-Cu has a rejuvenating effect.

Risks and unregulated production

Earlier this year, seven residents of Victoria were hospitalized with acute liver toxicity after using retatrutide. This peptide is advertised as a weight-loss product, but no regulator anywhere in the world has approved it for therapeutic use or sale. Last week, a coroner found that the death of Australian actor Richard Norton was caused by an injection of unapproved peptides.

ABC News Australia also obtained videos and photos that two suppliers claimed had been taken at facilities in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, China. Both sources said these factories were not licensed pharmaceutical manufacturers. Consultant pharmacist Kara Joyce warned that it is impossible to be certain about the sterility, composition, dosage or possible contamination of substances bought on the black market.

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