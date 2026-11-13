In Australia, the head of national security at the Department of Home Affairs, Hamish Hansford, warned as early as August about the risks of the country’s significant dependence on Microsoft services. According to him, a disruption to the company’s operations could have a disproportionate impact on Australia. During the current incident, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) reported being affected by the outage.

As ABC News Australia reports, the Australian federal government conducted a cyber incident simulation involving government agencies, private companies and Microsoft one week before the outage. The purpose of the exercise was to determine how participants would respond in the event of a crisis and prepare for it.

Dependence on suppliers

An independent review commissioned by the Digital Transformation Agency and released in February identified vulnerabilities in single-supplier agreements as rare but potentially catastrophic in their consequences. The overall level of risk in the document was assessed as medium. High costs and the complexity of switching to another supplier were named among the factors contributing to such agreements.

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The Department of Home Affairs’ Critical Infrastructure Security Centre also renewed its warning on November 2 about dependence on a limited number of technology suppliers. Australia’s Cyber Security Coordinator, Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness, said last month that the government planned to assess the critical dependence of government systems and critical infrastructure on suppliers such as Microsoft.

Contracts and recovery

This year, Australian government entities signed contracts with Microsoft worth more than $1 billion. These include a $720 million Department of Defence agreement signed in June, as well as July agreements with Services Australia worth $163.4 million and with the Australian Taxation Office worth $151 million. They cover licences for products such as Office 365 and cloud services.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the government had activated a provision of its memorandum with Microsoft which, according to him, provided for Australia to be prioritised for recovery after the outage. Microsoft said it had no indications of malicious activity as the cause of the problem and was reviewing recent configuration changes as a possible factor in the incident.

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