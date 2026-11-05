In Australia, a 72-year-old man has been detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a rural property in Congarinni, southwest of Nambucca Heads in New South Wales. The woman, who was reportedly in her 70s, died at the scene. Congarinni is located in the Mid North Coast region of New South Wales, Australia.

Emergency call following report of assault

As ABC News Australia reports, emergency services were called to a home in Congarinni at about 11:00 following reports of an assault. At the property, law enforcement officers found the woman's body and a 72-year-old man armed with a knife.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Man hospitalized under guard

Police confronted the man, and after a struggle with officers, he was detained.

The man was taken to hospital under police guard with multiple injuries. Law enforcement believes the injuries may have been self-inflicted. New South Wales Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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