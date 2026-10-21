In Manly, Australia, a 66-year-old woman has been charged with one count of common assault with an aggravating circumstance related to serious hostility or a hate crime. According to ABC News Australia, investigators believe she attempted to remove religious clothing from one person.

Incident at Bayside Park

According to the outlet, the incident referred to in the charge took place on February 21 at Bayside Park. The woman from Lakeland in far north Queensland is accused of verbally harassing a group of people twice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigators also allege that she attempted to remove religious clothing from one of the members of the group. In the headline of the ABC News Australia article, this item of clothing is described as a hijab.

Search and court

On September 22, counter-terrorism police officers searched a residence in Manly and charged the woman. She is due to appear before Wynnum Magistrates Court next Monday.

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