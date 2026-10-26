In Australia, an amateur prospector found a gold nugget at Mount Stuart Station near Tibooburra in New South Wales, valued at $150,000–160,000 at the spot price of gold. ABC News reported the discovery.

Discovery after several days of searching

The prospector, who wished to remain anonymous, had been searching for gold in the area for several days. In mid-October, he was already preparing to end his search when a Gold Monster 2000 metal detector gave a weak signal. According to the man, after digging about 100 millimetres down, the device began giving a loud signal, and he saw a yellow speck in the centre of the hole.

The nugget, containing quartz inclusions, weighs more than 1.2 kilograms. Tests showed that about 940 grams of its mass is pure gold. The prospector named the find “Tibooburra Spud” and plans to sell it to a collector. In his view, its price could then rise to $200,000.

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A rare find for the region

Greg Spangler, a prospector equipment seller from Broken Hill, said that in more than 20 years of work, he had seen only one other nugget weighing more than one kilogram. Usually, prospectors find gold flakes or much smaller nuggets weighing a few ounces.

Gold prospecting near Tibooburra, which has been taking place since the late 1880s, attracts tourists. Gold prospecting on Tibooburra Common is currently prohibited while Native Title permits are being obtained. At the same time, Mount Stuart and Gumvale stations allow such searches for a fee.

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