Ceremonies, seminars and symposia were held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for Jammu Martyrs’ Day. The day is observed annually in memory of Muslims who died during the mass migration to Pakistan after the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.

Commemorative events

As The Express Tribune reports, the events took place in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and various districts of the Poonch division. Participants honored the memory of more than 250,000 Muslims who, according to historical accounts, died in Jammu and adjacent areas while attempting to migrate to Pakistan.

The publication also notes that commemorative events were held by residents on both sides of the Line of Control and outside the region. A public holiday was declared throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir that day so that people could take part in the commemoration.

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Participants’ statements and historical data

Speakers at the gatherings stated their intention to continue the struggle for a settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. They called for a free and fair plebiscite in line with UN resolutions, which, in their view, provide for the right to self-determination.

The Express Tribune describes the events of October and November 1947 in Jammu as mass killings of Muslims during the migration. The publication refers to an article in the British newspaper The Times dated August 10, 1948, according to which more than 237,000 Muslims were killed and about 500,000 people were forced to migrate to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The article also cites claims of the involvement of the forces of Jammu and Kashmir ruler Hari Singh and Hindu-Sikh armed groups in these events. The publication links these assessments to reports by a subcommittee of the UN Commission for India and Pakistan in 1949, information from journalist Ved Bhasin, and statements by Mahatma Gandhi.

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