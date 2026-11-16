Asia is building 66 GW of the 91 GW of nuclear capacity currently under construction worldwide, or 73% of the total. According to OilPrice, the Global Energy Monitor data were compiled by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire.

China leads in construction volumes

The combined installed capacity of operating nuclear power plants worldwide is 408 GW, while another 91 GW is under construction, according to the Global Nuclear Power Tracker. China is building the largest amount of new nuclear capacity — more than 43 GW.

China is followed by India with 6.6 GW, Japan with 6.1 GW, and South Korea with 5.6 GW of capacity under construction. China and India rely heavily on coal for electricity generation, but are also expanding nuclear and renewable generation to meet growing electricity demand.

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Plans of India, Japan and South Korea

India aims to increase its installed nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047, compared with the current 8.8 GW. At the end of 2025, the country’s government approved the Atomic Energy Bill, which is intended to allow private companies to invest in India’s nuclear sector for the first time. The country also plans to build five domestically produced small modular reactors by 2033.

Japan plans to raise the share of nuclear power in electricity generation to 20% by 2040, compared with less than 10% currently. Before the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, nuclear energy provided about 30% of Japan’s electricity. After reactors were shut down for inspections, more than a dozen of them have resumed operation in the country.

Japan and South Korea do not plan to build new coal-fired capacity. OilPrice notes that the development of nuclear and renewable generation in these countries could reduce their demand for gas in the long term.

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