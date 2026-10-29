In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, an Israeli businessman aged between 40 and 49 was found dead in a restaurant on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating possible poisoning, but the cause of death has not yet been established.

Circumstances of the death

According to the Jerusalem Post, the suspicion of poisoning has not yet been confirmed. The circumstances of the man’s death remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance to the family

Israel’s consul in Addis Ababa and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are assisting the deceased’s family. They are coordinating with the Ethiopian and Israeli authorities on the necessary procedures to transport the body.

Once the formalities are completed, the body is planned to be repatriated to Israel for burial as soon as possible. In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the death of the country’s citizen and condolences to his family.

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