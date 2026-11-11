Ethiopia has unveiled a memorial wall honoring 122 fallen servicemen of the Kagnew Battalion, who fought alongside South Korean and UN forces during the 1950–1953 Korean War. As Korea Herald reports, the memorial was installed in one of Ethiopia's cathedrals.

Names of 122 servicemen

The memorial wall bears the names of 122 servicemen from the Kagnew Battalion. The unit consisted of soldiers of Ethiopia's Imperial Guard. Ethiopia was the only African country to send ground troops to take part in the war on South Korea's side.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, the Kagnew Battalion won all 253 battles in which it took part. During the war, 122 of its servicemen were killed.

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Unveiling attended by veterans

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday local time. It was attended by officials from South Korea and Ethiopia, veterans, and relatives of the fallen.

The memorial was funded by HD Construction Equipment. It depicts Ethiopian servicemen walking alongside a lion, with plaques bearing the names of all 122 servicemen placed on either side.

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