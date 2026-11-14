At least eight killed in attack in Ethiopia — Anadolu Agency

At least eight Somali civilians, including women and children, were killed on the morning of November 14 in an attack in southern Ethiopia near the border with Kenya. Local authorities said armed members of an Oromo formation may have been involved in the attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attack on a settlement

The killings occurred in the Malkamari area of Mubaaraak district in the Dawa zone, opposite Kenya's Mandera County. According to local information, the attackers entered a pastoralist settlement early in the morning while its residents were asleep and opened fire.

The circumstances of the attack have not been independently verified. According to local authorities, responsibility for it is attributed to an armed Oromo formation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rising tensions at the border

The attack occurred amid rising interethnic tensions between Oromo and Somali communities in southern Ethiopia. Clashes have spread to several areas along the disputed regional boundary, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes and cross the border into Kenya.

Residents of the Kenyan border town of Moyale reported hearing intense gunfire and explosions from the Ethiopian side overnight. Videos of the clashes were circulated on social media, but their authenticity could not be independently confirmed.

Marsabit County Governor Mohamud Ali said on November 13 that fighting in neighboring Ethiopia had left two Kenyans dead from stray bullets, injured another 22 people, and displaced about 10,000 residents. According to him, more than 50,000 Ethiopians had arrived in Kenya seeking shelter.

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