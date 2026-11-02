In Egypt, parliament member Fatima Adel has introduced a bill that provides for abolishing reduced penalties for so-called honor killings and increasing liability for rape and sexual violence against women and children. The initiative has sparked a sharp reaction on social media, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Abolishing the exception for men

Article 237 of Egypt’s Criminal Code currently allows for a reduced penalty for a man who catches his wife committing adultery and immediately kills her and her partner. Murder in the country can be punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Constitutional law expert Islam Kanawi told CNN Arabic that abolishing this provision raises the issue of equality between men and women. The current provision provides leniency for a man under certain circumstances, but not for a wife who, under similar conditions, killed her husband and his partner.

Harsher penalties for sexual violence

The bill also proposes life imprisonment as the primary punishment for sexual intercourse without the consent of the victim. The death penalty is proposed for aggravating circumstances, including when the victim is under 18, the crime was committed by several people, the attacker was a relative or had authority over the victim, or when the consequences included serious injuries, permanent disability, or death.

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For violent indecent acts involving force, threats, or coercion, the proposal sets a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Life imprisonment is envisaged, in particular, for such acts against persons under 18, involving several attackers, the use of weapons, or resulting in the victim’s permanent disability. If the victim died, the punishment may be increased to the death penalty.

Separately, the draft sets a minimum of 10 years in prison for indecent acts against a child under 18, even without force, threats, or coercion. The document also prohibits courts from citing the victim’s clothing, appearance, or social connections as grounds for reducing the offender’s punishment.

Some Egyptian women supported the initiative on Facebook. At the same time, other users accused the MP of promoting immorality and called for stricter rules on adultery.

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