In Ecuador, around 2,000 candidacies for local elections scheduled for November 29, 2026, still do not have final status. According to the latest published data from Ecuador’s National Electoral Council, the final list of candidates is to be published on November 9.

As The Rio Times reports, as of October 14, the electoral council had received 53,534 candidate registration applications. More than 51,370 of them were deemed to meet the requirements, while approximately 2,000 applications were awaiting a final decision.

Registration appeals

Parties and political movements submitted candidacies online by the August deadline. Most registration refusals are being appealed to the Electoral Disputes Tribunal, which considers appeals in electoral cases. Decisions on such complaints may affect the final list of race participants before it is closed by the electoral council.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In two cases, the tribunal confirmed that candidates for prefect in Manabí province cannot take part in the elections.

Which positions will be elected

In Ecuador’s local elections, 222 mayors and 23 provincial prefects will be elected, while around 5,700 positions in total will be filled, including in local self-government bodies. Approximately 13.8 million registered voters will be eligible to take part in the voting.

Ballots are being printed at the Military Geographic Institute. The election winners are expected to take office on May 14, 2027.

Read us on