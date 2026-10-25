Ecuador reports seizure of 100 weapons from bunkers — The Rio Times

In Ecuador, the military and police seized about 100 firearms from hidden bunkers in less than a week, according to broadcaster Teleamazonas. The Rio Times reports, citing the channel. According to Teleamazonas, the seized items included rifles and other weapons described in the report as intended for terror in the country.

At the same time, the publication notes that it did not find in open sources of Ecuador's National Police, Interior Ministry, or Joint Command of the Armed Forces a detailed official count confirming the figure of about 100 weapons. It is also unknown exactly how many bunkers were discovered and where they were located.

Search in Guayaquil

One of the confirmed caches was discovered by police on October 21, 2026, in a residential building in the Samanes district in northern Guayaquil. They found 13 Claymore anti-personnel mines, 10 C4 plastic explosive charges with detonation systems, a rifle, a shotgun, magazines, and more than 690 rounds of ammunition.

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No one was in the house during the search. Juan Espín, the head of police for the Modelo district, said law enforcement officers had been studying the site for two months. Police described the cache as sophisticated: there was a hydraulic system near a water tank.

Campaign against organized crime

At the beginning of October, General Henry Delgado, head of Ecuador's Joint Command of the Armed Forces, reported that the military had seized 3,167 firearms since the start of 2026. According to him, the armed forces have conducted more than a thousand raids since January, mainly in Guayas province, whose administrative center is Guayaquil.

On October 14, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced a new series of special operations. Under Decree No. 519, a curfew from 00:00 to 05:00 will be in effect in the provinces of Guayas, Manabí, Los Ríos, El Oro, and Esmeraldas from November 1 to 10, 2026.

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