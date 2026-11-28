An unprecedented number of nests of eastern Pacific leatherback turtles was recorded on several beaches in Ecuador during the 2025–2026 nesting season. These sites are located more than 1,000 miles from the turtles’ traditional nesting areas in Mexico and Costa Rica, ScienceDaily reports.

The leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world. Researchers suggest that the emergence of new nesting sites may be the animals’ response to rising ocean temperatures: they may find cooler conditions for reproduction along Ecuador’s coast.

Data spanning 45 years

Scientists analyzed more than 45 years of observations along Ecuador’s coast. The database included information on encounters with mature females, nesting attempts, the number of nests, hatchling emergence success, and cases of turtles washing ashore.

These data were compared with El Niño and La Niña periods, which are associated with warmer and cooler sea surface temperatures, respectively. Over the past decade, leatherback turtle activity and nesting along Ecuador’s coast increased during La Niña periods, when waters in the southeastern tropical Pacific are cooler.

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The number of eggs in clutches and the share of eggs from which hatchlings emerged were similar to figures at established nesting sites farther north. Some Ecuadorian nests, according to researchers, produced even more offspring than is usually recorded in other areas.

Bella the turtle’s success

In January 2026, a female that researchers named Bella laid 47 eggs on Cruzita Beach in Ecuador. Several weeks later, 44 hatchlings emerged and headed to the ocean. During her first nesting attempt, artificial lighting from street lamps disoriented the animal: she reached a rocky breakwater and a sidewalk, then returned to the sea without laying a clutch.

A tracking tag showed that Bella nested four or five times during 2026. One nest was left in place, while the others were moved to the San Jacinto hatchery. By the end of the season, 134 hatchlings emerged from the 146 eggs laid by Bella, a success rate of 91.8%.

The eastern Pacific leatherback turtle population has declined by more than 90% since the 1980s. Researchers listed warm El Niño episodes intensified by human-caused climate change, accidental capture in fishing gear, plastic pollution, vessel collisions, egg collection, and the destruction of nesting sites among the threats to the population.

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