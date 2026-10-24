In Eldoret, Kenya, workers and private security guards were evicted from a five-acre plot near the Eldoret State Lodge government residence. Land registry records link the land to the family of former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi and Willowdale Investments Limited, Nation Kenya reports.

Eviction ahead of Mashujaa Day

According to the publication, control of the territory began to be taken over several days before the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret. Private security guards who had protected the property for nearly a year were removed from the plot, and workers’ belongings were transported away from the site.

Caretakers said they had received no official eviction notices. According to them, a General Service Unit officer said that the land belonged to the state and had to be vacated immediately. The workers complied with the demand but declined to give their names or be photographed because of safety concerns.

Registry records and officials’ position

In the Eldoret land registry, the plot is listed as Eldoret Municipality/Block 8/62 and registered to the Moi family and Willowdale Investments Limited. An anonymous senior land registry official said that the family had used it since 1996 and that there had previously been no disputes with the neighboring government residence.

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Eldoret police said that their stations had received no official reports regarding the eviction. Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edison Nyale confirmed that the caretakers had approached him. According to him, he advised them to wait until the Mashujaa Day celebrations were over, but they did not contact him again afterward.

Gideon Moi family lawyer Moses Mutisia said he had been sent to the site to document the event. The family has not yet decided on further action. Nation Kenya notes that it was unable to determine whether the state has a competing legal interest in the land, whether procedures to acquire or recover it had been initiated, and on what grounds the people were evicted.

Previously, Kenyan authorities reported a campaign to recover land allocated for government residences. State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito told a parliamentary committee that the government had already recovered a plot near Eldoret State Lodge that had been occupied by a club. At the same time, the connection between the current dispute and this campaign remains unclear.

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