Yemeni government forces said that a senior military commander and several other servicemen were killed in clashes with the Houthis in the northern province of Al-Jawf. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Redeployment of forces near Aden

Yemen's Southern Armed Forces also said they had redeployed units from Zukar Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area in the western part of Taiz province. They explained that the move was necessary to guarantee the security of the country's temporary capital, Aden, and neighboring provinces.

Earlier, the Yemeni army reported intercepting Houthi drones that, according to its information, were headed for the central city of Marib. Marib hosts the largest number of internally displaced people in Yemen.

Civilians wounded in Taiz and Al-Jawf

The state-run Saba agency reported that six civilians, including two children and two women, were wounded in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen as a result of Houthi artillery shelling and sniper attacks. Three victims — two children from one family and their mother — were wounded after a shell landed near their home in the Az-Zahra area of Taiz city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Local authorities also said that a 35-year-old woman was wounded by a sniper positioned on Al-Afham Hill in the Al-Akrud area south of Taiz. Two other men were injured in shelling west and east of Taiz, according to the report.

Yemen's Interior Ministry reported that two children and a woman were wounded when a mine exploded beneath a vehicle carrying civilians in the Khab wa ash-Shaaf area of Al-Jawf province. According to the ministry, the mine was planted by the Houthis.

Claims of strikes on Sanaa

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television reported airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and blamed Saudi Arabia for them. Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military wing, also claimed that the group had shot down a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone in Al-Jawf. Saudi officials and the Yemeni government did not immediately comment on these claims.

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