Fighting between forces of the internationally recognized government and the Houthis has intensified in Yemen’s Taiz province. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that since August, nearly 260,000 people in the country have been forced to leave their homes, with about half of them finding shelter in Taiz, where the fighting is currently concentrated, Al Jazeera reports.

Statements by government forces

Government military spokesperson Majid al-Nazili said that government forces carried out 835 operations involving strikes on Houthi positions, also known as the Ansar Allah movement. According to him, 285 members of the group were killed or wounded in these operations, while its tanks and weapons depots were also destroyed. These figures have not been independently verified.

Intense clashes also took place in the strategic mountainous area of Jabal Khan in western Taiz, which overlooks areas connecting the province to Aden, the seat of Yemen’s government. Heavy fighting was also reported in the Dubab and al-Masrakh districts. A government military source told the broadcaster that airstrikes hit Houthi gatherings and infrastructure in the Mafaar area south of Taiz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Humanitarian situation

According to OCHA, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Office confirmed 251 civilian casualties: 57 people were killed and another 194 were injured. Half of those killed were children.

Since August, humanitarian organizations have provided assistance to more than 174,000 displaced people — nearly six out of ten displaced households. The aid included food, hygiene kits and emergency cash support. Shelter, food and money are the most urgent needs of recently displaced families, OCHA said.

Yemen’s Ministry of Education previously reported that more than 2.5 million children are out of school because of the conflict. Meanwhile, government forces continue the Dawn of Yemen counteroffensive, launched this month with the support of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition, to retake territories controlled by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa.

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