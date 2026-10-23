In Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria, young people held a protest over the death of local entertainer Izuchukwu Nnaji, known as Stone. Participants said officers of a police tactical unit combating cult groups may have been involved in his alleged killing.

Statements by the family and protesters

As Premium Times reports, Nnaji checked into The Bull hotel after celebrating a birthday with friends on Tuesday evening. According to the outlet, he was detained at the hotel at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deceased's elder brother, Ogochukwu Nnaji, told reporters that the hotel administration had confirmed the visit by officers of the anti-cult unit and his brother's detention. According to protesters, the entertainer's body was found on Thursday in the morgue of the ESUT Parklane teaching hospital in Enugu State.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters' demands

Protesters carrying placards marched to the government house in Enugu. They demanded the detention and prosecution of law enforcement officers they believe were involved in Nnaji's death, as well as an investigation. The entertainer's brother said that Nnaji was neither a member of a cult group nor an armed robber.

Enugu State police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe did not respond to repeated phone calls and a text message from reporters seeking comment on the incident. The outlet also notes that in October 2024, a police inspector shot dead musician Chikezie Mba, known as Igbo Jah, in the state. Police then identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwafor, dismissed him from service, and took the case to court.

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