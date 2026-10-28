Police in Nigeria’s Enugu State reported the arrest of 30-year-old Chika Ugbor, who is suspected of a series of rapes, robberies and sexual blackmail targeting women. According to Premium Times Nigeria, he allegedly selected POS operators as his victims.

Scheme involving alleged financial transactions

State police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe said that during the preliminary investigation, law enforcement officers established that the suspect lured POS operators to remote locations under the pretext of carrying out financial transactions. There, according to investigators, he robbed them and committed sexual violence.

According to police, on May 21, the man lured a 20-year-old POS operator from the Akwata Market in Enugu to bushes behind St. Peter’s Church in Coal Camp. There, he allegedly robbed her of 600,000 naira and raped her. Another 30-year-old worker from the same market, police said, was lured to the same area on August 11 and had 120,000 naira taken from her; the attempted rape reportedly failed.

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Suspicions of sexual blackmail

According to police, on October 4 the suspect invited another 21-year-old woman via Facebook to Old Park in Enugu, using the name Franklin Umeh. She was then allegedly taken to bushes near Udi Siding, where, according to investigators, the suspect raped her, recorded a nude video, and took 100,000 naira and her phone.

Ndukwe said the man later threatened to distribute the recording unless the woman paid 200,000 naira, and also used her phone to contact some of her WhatsApp contacts. Police claim that nude photos and videos of identified and unidentified victims were found on the suspect’s seized phone.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the suspect would be brought before a court after its completion and urged other possible victims to contact law enforcement.

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