In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brothers Aman Ali, 18, and Wasi Ali, 16, have been discharged from hospital. They were injured in a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport on October 10, in which their father, 46-year-old Indian software engineer Mohammad Yousuf Ali, was killed.

As The National reports, the brothers underwent surgery for abdominal and limb injuries caused by concrete debris and pieces of glass. After being discharged, they are continuing outpatient post-operative treatment at Sulaiman Habib Hospital in Riyadh.

The family will remain in Riyadh

According to the teenagers' uncle, Raziuddin, the older brother required longer treatment because glass injured his abdomen. The brothers are now staying with relatives along with their mother, sister and aunt. They were also at the airport during the strike and sustained minor injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, said that the family will return to Hyderabad, India, after treatment is completed. He said the brothers' condition is stable and that it is advisable for them to remain in Riyadh until medical monitoring is completed, as the doctors are familiar with the course of their treatment.

The airport strike

The Ali family was travelling for Umrah and waiting for a flight to Medina when a projectile hit the airport terminal. According to the publication, Yemen's Houthis fired a projectile at the airport, killing 13 civilians and injuring more than 300 people.

The brothers' father worked on the IT support team at one of Riyadh's banks and had lived in Saudi Arabia for about 20 years. Saudi authorities covered the treatment costs for the Ali family and other victims, while the Indian embassy is providing the family with necessary support.

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