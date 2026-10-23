In Erbil, Iraq, four historic houses near the ancient citadel are being converted into spaces for preserving Kurdish cultural heritage, exhibitions and arts education. The project is being implemented by the Kurdistan Centre for Arts and Culture (KCAC), The National reports.

One of the houses will become an archive with modern storage for manuscripts. KCAC Director of Social Impact Speda Mizuri said the facility must be protected from fire, water and bullets. It will also host a partnership project with Salahaddin University intended to make the university’s manuscript collection accessible to researchers and the public.

According to Mizuri, the collection was moved to the university in the 1960s, but since then it has been barely catalogued and little studied. Most of the houses date from before the period of the Iraqi monarchy, while one dates from the Ottoman era and has British architectural influences.

Space for archives and exhibitions

The second house is planned to open next month as a permanent exhibition venue. Its first exhibition is expected to be the first solo exhibition in Kurdistan by a Kurdish artist living in exile. Two more premises will be used for workshops and long-term educational programmes in art, cultural heritage and the cultural sector.

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The houses were vacated in 2012, when the regional authorities began work to develop the area around the citadel. The plan was suspended two years later following the emergence of ISIS, and the buildings have not been used since.

Digitising vulnerable collections

The restoration builds on KCAC’s previous work to preserve vulnerable collections in Iraqi Kurdistan. In 2024, the centre launched a mobile archive project: scanners in a Toyota van were transported between villages, religious schools and private libraries to digitise materials and publish them online with free access.

Such collections include political documents, religious manuscripts, personal diaries, astrological materials and modern printed publications. Some of them were buried underground during conflicts. KCAC is also working with the British Library and the University of Exeter to catalogue manuscripts from the library of the Ministry of Religious Endowments in Sulaymaniyah. The initiative is intended to make this collection the first Kurdish library represented in the British Library’s catalogue system.

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