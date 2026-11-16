On November 18, the Baltic Workboats shipyard in Nasva on Estonia's Saaremaa Island is scheduled to launch the experimental 45-meter military vessel EUROGUARD. This was reported by ERR News.

The largest military vessel of independent Estonia

Baltic Workboats AS board member Ahto Pärl said that EUROGUARD will become the largest military vessel built in Estonia since the restoration of its independence. The project is led by Estonia and involves ten European countries and 27 industrial partners.

The total project budget is €95 million. Of this amount, €65 million was provided by the European Defence Fund.

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Autonomous navigation and maritime operations

The vessel is being developed as an experimental platform for the next generation of European ships. Its design provides for autonomous navigation and remote control from shore.

EUROGUARD is intended for maritime surveillance, mine countermeasure operations, protection of critical infrastructure, and search-and-rescue missions. The vessel is designed for a speed of at least 20 knots, a range of no less than 2,000 nautical miles, and up to ten days at sea.

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