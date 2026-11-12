In Estonia, approximately 600–650 companies left around €233 million unpaid over three and a half years. ERR News reports, citing Signe Viimsalu, head of the insolvency service at the Estonian Competition Authority. According to her, the data were released amid the spread of schemes involving so-called phoenix companies.

How the scheme works

The scheme, which is called “company burial” in Estonia, involves transferring operations to a new legal entity. The previous company becomes insolvent, while its debts do not transfer to the successor. Problematic firms may be transferred to nominal managers, registered abroad, or left at addresses where hundreds of debtor companies are registered.

According to Viimsalu, Estonia’s business register contains more than 300,000 private companies, and around 20% of them have certain problems. Another 20,000 legal entities have no board member who could represent the company, supervise it, or file for bankruptcy.

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Thousands of companies at one address

According to public data, 1,261 companies linked to an address on Rävala Avenue in central Tallinn were removed from the register; they are associated with approximately €13 million in tax debt. More than 5,000 companies are registered at Sepapaja 6 in the Lasnamäe district. Another 1,185 companies, according to ERR News, formally operate from a three-room apartment on Sakala Street in central Tallinn.

Insolvency practitioner Villjar Käahari described the typical sequence of actions: tax debts, enforcement proceedings and unfiled annual reports, followed by changes to the composition of the board, the address, the owner and the ultimate beneficiary. Representatives of the insolvency service and insolvency practitioners note that transferring a debt-ridden company to another person does not eliminate liability, while the state fee for filing for bankruptcy is lower.

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