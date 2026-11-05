In Estonia, the Labor Inspectorate reported a sharp increase in the number of labor disputes: 2,593 applications were submitted to labor dispute committees in the first 10 months of the year. By comparison, there were 1,516 such applications during the same period in 2022, ERR News reports.

Workload on the committees

The inspectorate has eight chairs of labor dispute committees, the same number it has had for at least the past decade. According to calculations by the agency’s director general, Kairi Saarep, each chair is responsible for 324 applications, while she named 300 cases as the annual maximum for consideration.

Estonian law provides for labor disputes to be resolved within 45 calendar days. Saarep warned that the committees’ inability to meet this deadline could deprive the procedure of its main purpose: serving as a quick and simple alternative to court proceedings. The inspectorate is seeking funding for one additional committee chair position.

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More complex applications and AI-generated documents

Among the reasons for the increase in the number and complexity of cases, the agency cites an uncertain economic situation and a growing number of dismissal-related disputes. Nearly a quarter of all cases concern third-country nationals, meaning citizens of countries outside the EU and the European Economic Area. Such applications are often related to unpaid wages and difficulties in gathering evidence.

An additional burden is created by the use of artificial intelligence in preparing applications. According to Saarep, a typical application may be one or two A4 pages long, but AI-generated documents sometimes run from 50 to more than 100 pages. The committees must process this entire volume before a hearing.

Minister of Economy and Industry Liina Vahtras is due to visit the Labor Inspectorate on Monday to discuss possible solutions. Options include funding one additional committee chair position or other measures to reduce the workload.

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