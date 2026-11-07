In Estonia, nearly 110,700 people are on patient lists without a permanent family doctor. Over four years, this figure has risen from 72,500, according to an analysis by the National Audit Office, ERR News reports.

The number of family doctors retiring is expected to exceed the inflow of new specialists. The average age of doctors is rising, and more than half of those managing patient lists are already aged 60 or older. The National Audit Office believes that the Ministry of Social Affairs should develop a system that takes the long-term staff shortage into account, as the problem cannot be solved solely by training new medical professionals.

Dispute over the model

Katrin Rehema, head of the Estonian Medical Association, believes that the model in which every patient is assigned to their own family doctor no longer functions properly. She proposes reviewing the distribution of responsibilities and transferring non-medical tasks to nurses, assistants and other support staff.

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Minister of Social Affairs Carmen Joller, who is herself a family doctor, disagrees that the model needs to be changed. She cites research showing that long-term relationships between patients and family doctors are associated with better health and longer life expectancy.

Distribution of doctors and staff training

Elle-Mall Sadak, head of the Estonian Society of Family Doctors, said that the problem lies not so much in the overall number of qualified doctors as in their distribution. Nearly 900 qualified family doctors work in the country for around 780 patient lists, but some doctors manage several lists or work part-time.

Estonia’s parliament is considering a bill on special measures for risk areas and crisis regions. It could allow temporary alternative working formats, including a doctor’s presence three or four days a week and partial remote work. This year, a record 46 people entered family medicine residency, but training such a doctor takes four years.

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