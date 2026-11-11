Nearly 300,000 treatment cases in Estonia lack funding — ERR News

In Estonia, nearly 10% of healthcare needs lack funding — amounting to around 300,000 treatment cases. This was stated by the new head of the North Estonia Medical Centre, Jarno Habicht, ERR News reports.

According to him, it is important to consider which patients are affected, where they live, and what medical services they need. Habicht expressed concern about the accessibility of treatment, referring to the latest report by Estonia’s National Audit Office. It states that the country continues to face significant problems with access to medical services, while waiting times exceed established standards.

Costs are rising faster than service accessibility

Funding for Estonia’s healthcare system has increased by 70% since 2019, but the number of patient appointments has declined. Habicht explained that part of the funds is allocated to medical technologies, infrastructure upgrades, equipment, and staff salaries.

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At the same time, treatment itself is becoming more expensive: hospital costs are affected by energy prices and other resources, as well as medicine supplies. According to the head of the medical centre, salary increases are also needed to prevent healthcare workers from leaving for countries with higher pay, including Finland and Norway.

Queues for family doctors

In recent days, the audit also reported that nearly 110,700 people in Estonia are on waiting lists without a permanent family doctor. Four years ago, there were 72,500 such people. The number of doctors retiring is expected to exceed the number of new specialists, while more than half of family doctors maintaining patient lists are already aged 60 or older.

The audit concluded that the current healthcare financing model is unsustainable. Minister of Social Affairs Carmen Joller said additional funding is needed, emphasizing that the money must reach the patient. Former minister Riina Sikkut believes a political decision to increase tax revenues for healthcare is inevitable.

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