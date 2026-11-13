Vocational schools in Estonia receive approximately half as much funding per student as general education institutions. Due to a lack of funds, they cannot replace outdated equipment with modern robots, drones and simulators needed to prepare students for work in a timely manner, ERR News reports.

Share of spending is declining

Aulika Riisenberg, an adviser at the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research's Department of General and Vocational Education, said vocational education accounts for around 5.5% of the country's total education spending. According to her, this share has declined over time.

Raini Jõks, director of Tartu Vocational College VOCO, noted that institutions do not need to establish production facilities at every school; instead, they need modern training equipment — robots, drones and simulators. The college has already reduced the number of classroom hours and increased the share of independent study in order not to exceed its budget for teachers' salaries.

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According to Jõks, the funding shortfall has already affected the organization of education. He also said that the number of students at VOCO this year has become the highest in a decade, but they expressed dissatisfaction with having to pay part of the cost of workwear or learning materials themselves.

Need to update programs

Riisenberg emphasized that changes in the labor market and the spread of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, require updating the content of vocational programs and teaching approaches. Workers in traditional fields, including sewing, construction and car repair, increasingly need digital skills and knowledge of new technologies.

Ott Pärna, head of Tallinn Technology College Techno TLN, said applied education institutions need substantial additional investment to modernize training facilities and attract teachers, especially in mathematics, science and technology subjects. He also noted that around 70% of basic school graduates in Estonia continue their education in general upper secondary school, while too few students choose vocational education.

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